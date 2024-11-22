Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight Friday morning

The 10th annual Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival is this weekend! Friday morning, hot air balloons took to the skies.

The festival goes from Friday to Sunday, featuring live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, outdoor activities, and giveaways.

Balloons launched from the Agua Caliente Casino on Friday morning for a competition flight. People showed up from all across the area to watch.

Most of the events through the weekend are free. You can even see the hot air balloons light up the night sky around.

For more information on the festival and its events, visit: www.hotairballoonfest.com/fullschedule