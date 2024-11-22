IID seeks public’s help to stop vandalism in off-highway vehicle areas; $2,500 reward offered

The Imperial Irrigation District is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of vandals caught on camera at its remote telecommunications towers located in desert areas frequented by off-highway vehicles (OHVs).

According to IID, there have been several instances of trespassing and felony vandalism amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in damages to some of its telecommunications structures. There are two specific major incidents on November 15 and November 16 at the Superstition Mountain OHV area.

The Superstition Mountain OHV area is located approximately 17 miles west of El Centro.

Officials said two suspects, who appear to be either teenagers or young adults on dirt bikes, caused $140,000 in damages plus labor charges when they broke through the protective fencing surrounding an IID telecommunications tower and smashed video cameras, damaged an air conditioner, a generator and several other technical components on November 15.

"The vandalism disrupts IID’s operations and the District’s ability to provide reliable power and communications services; further, all customers are affected by the costs of restoration," IID noted in a news release on Thursday.

IID made immediate fixes, but the same two suspects returned the next day, further causing more mayhem to the equipment.

Images clearly show them dressed in off-road attire as well as their dirt bikes.

“Vandalism to IID’s infrastructure is very serious,” said IID Investigator Mike Beltran. “In addition to potentially causing power outages, tampering with electrical equipment can also result in death – so, we not only want to protect our power system, we also want to let people know that this kind of thing is extremely dangerous. Everyone needs to stay far away from power and telecommunications infrastructure and report any suspicious behavior.”

There were also two other nearby incidents, a suspicious fire near the area and a similar act of vandalism recently occurred at an IID Water Department monitoring station in the Salton Sea area.

The suspects in that case drove a four-wheel off-highway vehicle.

Anyone who has information about these crimes or knowledge of who may be responsible, is encouraged to contact IID’s Claims and Investigations Section at 1-760-339-9168 or the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department at 1-442-265-2021 and reference incident #24-35669.