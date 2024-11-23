Thirteen people displaced after fire destroys three mobile homes in Desert Edge.

Around 2:25 this morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a reported mobile home fire in the 17900 block of Corkill Road in Desert Edge. The first on-scene unit reported a mobile home well involved in fire with immediate exposure threats to additional mobile homes and trees. The fire was contained around 3:45 a.m. and a total of three mobile homes were destroyed.

Now Thirteen people have been displaced and are being assisted by American Red Cross. There were also no reports of any injuries.