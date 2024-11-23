Skip to Content
Thirteen people displaced after fire destroys three mobile homes in Desert Edge.

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
today at 9:27 AM
Published 9:26 AM

Around 2:25 this morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a reported mobile home fire in the 17900 block of Corkill Road in Desert Edge. The first on-scene unit reported a mobile home well involved in fire with immediate exposure threats to additional mobile homes and trees. The fire was contained around 3:45 a.m. and a total of three mobile homes were destroyed.

Now Thirteen people have been displaced and are being assisted by American Red Cross. There were also no reports of any injuries.

Isaiah Mora

