Ten people displaced by house fire in Mecca

Six adults and four children have been displaced following a fire Sunday morning.

CAL FIRE states that the fire was first reported at 9:09 a.m. at a property on Grant Street, south of Highway 11 in Mecca. Heavy smoke from a a single-story, single family was reported, with fire spreading to nearby vegetation.

The fire was contained around 9:45 a.m. and firefighters remained on scene for about four hours.

There is no word on any injuries, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.