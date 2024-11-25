Businesses evacuated after fire at EV charging station in Cathedral City

Several businesses at a shopping center in Cathedral City remain evacuated after a fire damaged an electric vehicle charging station.

The fire was reported at around 11:00 a.m. on Vista Chino near Landau Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras told News Channel 3.

Contreras said firefighters are letting the fire keep burning due to the chemical reaction that happens once the battery is damaged.

Firefighters are spraying the battery to keep it cool until county health officials arrive.

There is no timetable as to when the businesses will be allowed to reopen.