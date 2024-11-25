Local chefs share culinary talents with Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley

Some well-known valley chefs are giving back to more than a hundred kids in a festive way this Thanksgiving. by donating their culinary talents and supplies to create a traditional gourmet meal for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley.

Chef Andrew Copley from Copley's Restaurant in Palm Springs and Chef Andrew Cooper from La Quinta Resort and Club said they want to give the kids an elevated holiday experience.

The funding came from generous donors.

The chefs say it's all about gratitude, thankfulness, and service.

"What a great way to get involved in the community, and especially to give back to families and the kids. We believe in mentor menteeship, and then having a great Thanksgiving dinner for everyone, what a great way to celebrate the holidays," Cooper said.

"I did it last year and it was so much fun. The kids really enjoyed it, I enjoyed it, we get some volunteers to come and help us and it's a festive time of year and these kids are so polite and nice," Copley said.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, visit: https://www.bgcofcv.org/