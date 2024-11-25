Police pursuit crash creates traffic jam in Palm Desert

A theft suspect crashed into a vehicle while fleeing from police, causing a major traffic jam in Palm Desert.

The crash happened at around 1:36 p.m. on Washington Street and Hovley Lane.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, three suspects stole products from a business on the 72000 block of Highway 111 and fled in a white vehicle. A deputy located the suspect vehicle in the area of Hovely Lane and Portola Avenue and followed it. When the suspect vehicle did not stop, a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle stopped on Washington Street to drop off one of the suspects, who was immediately detained.

The suspect continued driving and collided with an uninvolved vehicle at Hovley Lane.

The two suspects in the vehicle and the driver of the second were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed that all northbound lanes on Washington are being diverted into Hovley. Eastbound lanes on Hovley are closed at the entrance to Grocery Outlet.

