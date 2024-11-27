Skip to Content
One hospitalized after Thermal crash

Published 3:12 PM

A two-vehicle collision in Thermal today caused one person to be taken to a hospital due to a pain complaint, authorities said.   

The crash occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on Route 86 and 62nd Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres.   

CHP records indicate that a Toyota Camry and Ford Focus were involved in the collision, in which a vehicle allegedly ran a red light and struck a southbound vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the patient was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where the victim's condition was not immediately clear.

