RivCo animal services offers free pet adoptions on annual Black Saturday special

All pet adoptions are free on Saturday, Nov. 30 as Riverside County Animal Services celebrates its annual Black Saturday holiday special.

The free adoptions still include the usual package for adopters: a microchip and vaccinations and the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, county officials said.

Riverside County’s shelters in Jurupa Valley, San Jacinto and Thousand Palms will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Black Saturday.

It's an annual tradition that started in 2012 as a way to raise awareness of homeless pets during the holiday season. Officials hope to encourage adoptions at a time when people are looking for great deals, such as new big-screen TVs.

“We’re all for finding great bargains on Black Friday, so we’re keeping that theme flowing all the way through Saturday,” Animal Services Interim Director Kim Youngberg said. “Free pet adoptions is our way to make the process more enticing. And what better way to enjoy watching your programs on your new TV than having a fuzzy friend next to you on the couch keeping you company?”

Although pets can be adopted for free, would-be adopters should be mindful that a dog license must be purchased if the adopter lives within the county’s jurisdictional areas. Dog license information/prices: https://rcdas.org/dog-licensing

Adopters are required to show an ID.

Youngberg said the shelters are especially full, something shelters across the country are experiencing.

“This year we are truly facing an overpopulation problem inside our shelters,” she said. “We really could use the help with a Black Friday-like rush of adopters.”

The shelter addresses can be found with the following links:

https://rcdas.org/western-riverside-countycity-animal-shelter

https://rcdas.org/coachella-valley-animal-campus