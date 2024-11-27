Skip to Content
Thief shown stealing Christmas wreaths at Palm Desert community

Published 10:17 AM

A case of the 'Grinch that stole Christmas' at the Brava community in Palm Desert. Their Christmas wreaths were stolen, ripped off the entrance gates last week.

The community installed new ones following the theft, but the same person attempted to do it again Monday night.

Security cameras managed to catch the suspect and his car.

The incident has been reported to the local sheriff's department.

Luis Avila

