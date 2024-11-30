Blunt scores 25 as Mercyhurst beats Sacramento State 66-60 at Cal Classic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 25 points as Mercyhurst beat Sacramento State 66-60 on Saturday night at the Cal Classic.

Blunt added four steals for the Lakers (5-4). Jeff Planutis scored 20 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Aidan Reichert shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Hornets (2-5) were led in scoring by Jacob Holt, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Sacramento State also got 14 points from Julian Vaughns. Bailey Nunn also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.