Unseasonably Warm Temps. & Sunshine Kick Start the First Week of December

Unseasonably warm and mild start to December as we head into the month with temperatures several degrees above normal across the desert and Coachella Valley.

We've got just a few high clouds decreasing this afternoon, clearing into a really pleasant afternoon and evening. We'll see even more sunshine as the week progresses.

As far as synoptics go, we're looking at a weak area of low pressure offshore this afternoon. This system will slowly move eastward toward our region later today into Tuesday but won't have any dramatic impact on us. A few marine layer clouds along the coast. The low from earlier in the week will move into Arizona and eventually NW Mexico as high pressure across the Great Basin strengthens. That high pressure over the Southwest will help keep the storms moving across the PNW this week, out of our next of the woods… not to mention, keeping us sunny and milder than normal.

This will bring stronger upper level winds out of the northeast as the pressure gradient tightens, prompting an increase in Santa Ana winds. Winds look fairly mind, but get a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon. This is primarily for the passes, where we could see gusts 15-20mph--but nothing crazy that should change any plans to drive over the Banning Pass.

Temperatures and winds through the short term will be relatively similar across the mountains and desserts with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average. Normal temps for us this time of year are typically in the low 70s… we'll hang out in the low 80s for the next couple days.