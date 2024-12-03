CSUSB Nursing Department celebrates 50 years
Students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus on Tuesday to celebrate 50 years of its Department of Nursing.
Attendees reflected on the program’s many highlights, achievements, and milestones over the past 50 years.
Special recognition awards were presented to former department chairs, honoring their leadership and dedication in elevating the program to its current status as a leader in nursing education.