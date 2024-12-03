Indio launches traffic safety initiative, promoting responsible driving

The City of Indio and Indio Police Department announced the launch of “DRIVE SMART: Drive Safe, Arrive Safe,” a new initiative designed to improve traffic safety and create safer streets for all Indio residents and visitors.

The program encourages the community to join in promoting safe and responsible driving, aimed to reduce traffic-related injuries and accidents. The City of Indio and Indio Police Department will continue outreach efforts on the importance of speed awareness and other critical safety behaviors, providing resources and support to ensure safer commutes across the city.

Approved at the October 2, 2024, City Council meeting, the City Council passed a resolution, adopting speed limits across 129 street segments following comprehensive engineering and traffic studies. This resulted in speed limit reductions on 70 street segments across Indio, with no increases in speed limits citywide.

The Indio Police Department recently received a $32,000 grant from California's Office of Traffic Safety and this funding will support a new electronic crash reporting system and provide equipment to improve citation processing, making it easier for officers to enforce traffic laws effectively. With these updates, the department can better analyze traffic data to identify and address safety concerns throughout the community.

According to officials, Indio reports roughly 258 motor vehicle accidents annually, with a significant portion involving alcohol or drug-related incidents. Coachella Valley saw a notable increase in fatalities, particularly in 2021 where traffic deaths rose by over 28% compared to previous years.

