US opens investigation into Spain’s reported port denials of cargo ships carrying arms to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has opened an investigation into whether NATO ally Spain has been denying port entry to cargo vessels reportedly transporting U.S. weapons to Israel. The Federal Maritime Commission said this week that it had opened the probe after receiving information that Spain had refused to allow at least three cargo vessels into its ports. The commission said in a notice published in the Federal Register that it’s concerned that this apparent policy would hinder foreign trade. In May, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the foreign ministry had denied a request to dock by the Danish-flagged ship Marianne Danica, saying it “was carrying weapons to Israel.” The two other incidents occurred in November.

