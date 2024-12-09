Athlete dies during IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta
An athlete died while participating in the swim portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta triathlon.
Organizers confirmed the death on social media. They added that the athlete required medical attention near the swim finish. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
There was no information on the person who died.
"We are saddened to share that one of our race participants from the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta triathlon has passed away. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, the athlete required medical attention near the swim finish and was transported to a nearby hospital where they passed. We thank the water safety and medical personnel who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support. We share our deepest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."
- IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells La Quinta on Facebook