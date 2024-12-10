Haitians demand protection after gang leader massacres dozens of people to avenge son’s death

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A coastal community in Haiti’s capital is reeling days after a gang leader was accused of killing more than 100 people to avenge his son’s death. Relatives of those killed said older residents were still being persecuted on Tuesday as they demanded protection from Haiti’s government. Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection decried the killings on Tuesday and noted that the victims were between 60 and 80 years old. The killings were blamed on gang leader Micanor Altès. Two local human rights groups said Altès blamed Vodou religious leaders and older people in the community of practicing witchcraft and harming his son.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.