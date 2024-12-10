Riverside County will discuss update on East Valley Infrastructure Initiative

A year after forming a new effort to generate funding for infrastructure improvements in eastern Coachella Valley communities, Riverside County will update the public on how the initiative is going.

The Public Financing Authority for the Eastern Coachella Valley Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) will meet today following the Board of Supervisors meeting, at 2 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter.

The infrastructure included in the projects are water/wastewater facilities, transportation, utilities and telecommunications facilities, the Salton Sea, housing, and community facilities.

The following are options for viewing/participating at next Tuesday’s meeting:

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 4080 Lemon Street, Riverside;

Local satellite meeting at the Mecca Library at 91-260 Avenue 66, Mecca;

By Zoom, with English and Spanish language video streams: Link to Zoom Meeting (English): 12-10-24 PFA Meeting (Meeting ID: 813 0161 3255 - Passcode: 035626) Link to Zoom Meeting (Spanish): 12-10-24 PFA Meeting (Meeting ID: 834 4699 4410 - Passcode: 532030)

Livestream broadcasts on RivCo TV, in both English and Spanish: English livestream on RivCoTV.org Spanish livestream on @RivCoTV YouTube



