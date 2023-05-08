Riverside County to discuss initiative that’ll address infrastructure in the East Valley

Riverside County and Alianza Coachella Valley will discuss a new initiative "ECV Prospera" that would address and fix many infrastructure needs in the east valley.

ECV Prospera is a plan that would invest and make improvements to the infrastructure in North Shore, Mecca, Thermal, Oasis, and Vista Santa Rosa. These are all communities that have issues with their water, housing, sewer system, sidewalks, and roads.

A series of meetings will help identify infrastructure projects that can be built out using a tool called Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD).

In a statement, the Founder and Executive Director of Alianza Coachella Valley, Silvia Paz said:

“We are excited to partner with Supervisor Perez and the County of Riverside in an effort to build critical infrastructure in the eastern Coachella Valley. The establishment of an EIFD will give our communities a funding mechanism to improve quality of life.”

EIFD isn't established by Riverside County yet but is an effort being put out by Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez.

The EIFD would create a funding plan that can finance water, wastewater, transportation, and other infrastructure needs in the East Valley. If the EIFD is implemented, the funds would be taken from property taxes collected by the county every year.

A public input/informational meeting is happening Monday at the Mecca Boys and Girls Club on Avenue 66. The meetings will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More meetings are expected to be scheduled.