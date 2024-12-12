Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan declares for NFL draft following 3 stellar seasons

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan has declared for the NFL draft following three stellar seasons.

McMillan announced his decision Thursday on Instagram.

“Now, it’s time to take the next step. … I’m officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft,” McMillan posted. “This is only the beginning.”

McMillan was one of the highest-rated recruits in Arizona history when he arrived in Tucson in 2022 and immediately started putting up big numbers. The 6-foot-5 junior from Southern California — by way of Hawaii — led all freshmen nationally with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillan had another strong season in 2023 and was named an Associated Press preseason All-American this year. He continued to produce even as the Wildcats struggled, finishing top five nationally with 84 catches and 1,319 yards receiving to earn first-team AP all-Big 12 honors.

McMillian is Arizona’s all-time leader in receiving yards, finishing with 3,423 in three seasons, and is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football