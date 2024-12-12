Palm Springs International Airport adds Toronto routes

Palm Springs International Airport added direct flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) via Porter Airlines today.

The five-and-a-half-hour seasonal routes, which began Thursday, will take from Canada's largest city at 10:50 a.m. and depart from the Coachella Valley at 2:15 p.m. (in local time zones).

Flights will be operated by Porter's Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

With the addition of the PSP routes, Porter now serves four California cities from Toronto Pearson, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

"[Porter's] new nonstop service to Toronto brings a fresh level of convenience and service to our travelers,'' PSP Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "This new route enhances our airport's ability to serve as a key travel hub."

Additional information and flight schedules can be found at flyporter.com.