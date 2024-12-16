Crash involving bus slow traffic on Interstate 10 near Haugen Lehmann

A bus was involved in a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Haugen Lehmann Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was between a charter bus with multiple passengers and two vehicles.

CHP spokesperson Officer Jonathan Torres said the there were no reports of injuries.

CHP is investigating what led to the crash.

All lanes were shut down in the area for a few minutes. By 3:30 p.m., the freeway was back open except for the #4 lane. By 4:00 p.m., the everyone was back open.

Traffic on I-10 at 3:40 p.m. (12/16/24)

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.