Attack on 2 apparent Venezuelan migrants in Denver area seems gang-related, police chief says

DENVER (AP) — Police say over a dozen people tied up and terrorized a man and woman at a crime-riddled suburban Denver apartment in what’s being described as an apparent gang-related attack on two Venezuelan immigrants. Authorities say the apartment complex was the scene of a viral video that led now President-elect Donald Trump to claim Aurora had been taken over by a Venezuelan gang. Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain says the sprawling city east of Denver is not infested by gangs. He says the man was also stabbed during the roughly five-hour ordeal that started Monday night. He is expected to survive. Fourteen people have been detained by police, and Chamberlain says all involved are most likely from Venezuela.

