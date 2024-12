Two people were hospitalized, including one with major injuries, after a crash in Indian Wells.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 111 and Province Way.

Details on the crash were not available.

According to CAL FIRE, one patient suffered moderate injuries, and a second sustained major injuries. Both were transported to the hospital by a ground ambulance.

