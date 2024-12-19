Brady Corbet and ‘The Brutalist’ go for broke

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” emerged less like a new film worth checking out than a movie colossus to behold. Corbet’s visionary three-and-a-half-hour postwar American epic, shot in VistaVision, has taken on the imposing aura of its architect protagonist’s style. Little about it is tailored to today’s more prescribed movie world. It even has an intermission. And yet “The Brutalist” isn’t just one of the most acclaimed films of the year, it’s edged perilously close to the mainstream and is seen as a major Oscar contender. Last week, it was nominated for seven Golden Globes. But Corbet and “The Brutalist” are aiming higher than awards-season success. “The Brutalist” is a grand bid to bring some bravado back to movies.

