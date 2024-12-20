Diplomatic spat erupts after Hungary gives asylum to Polish politician suspected of corruption

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary has given political asylum to a Polish opposition politician who is wanted on suspicions of corruption. The move has triggered a diplomatic spat that worsened on Friday. Poland’s government decried Hungary’s decision as a “hostile act” and Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was dismayed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s decision to shelter a man being sought on suspicions of defrauding the state of millions of zlotys or euros. The matter centers on the case of a former deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski but also reveals a clash over rule of law and democracy.

