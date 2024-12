One woman is dead and two people are injured following a crash in Mecca Friday night.

The deadly crash was first reported around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 86 near 66th Avenue. CHP says one woman was killed and two people were rushed to the hospital, both with moderate injuries. Investigators believe one of the cars was driving the wrong way.

The roadway was closed and traffic was redirected until around 11:30 p.m.