Christmas Eve: Breezy Winds, Cooler Temps & a Chance of Light Showers/Snow Dusting in Mountains

Good morning! Monday was the warmest day of the week for the Coachella Valley, but things are about to cool down.

This morning looks pleasant and mild, but grab a light jacket if you're walking the dog or doing an early jog before evening festivities.

A low-pressure trough is moving in from the West Coast, bringing breezy conditions starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Christmas Eve.

Along with gusty winds, there’s a chance of light showers west of the mountains, with snow possible above 7,000 feet. That means we could wake up to a dusting of snow on the mountains Christmas morning!

The Coachella Valley is under a wind advisory from 4:00 PM until midnight. Winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in wind-prone areas. Fortunately, this system moves through quickly, and we're expecting calmer weather by Wednesday morning.

Once the system passes, expect cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s through Friday. Then, temperatures will start warming back up on Thursday and continue into the weekend. We'll return to *almost* 80 by Sunday.