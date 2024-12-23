Three injured, two critically, in Cathedral City crash

Three people were injured, two critically, after a traffic collision in Cathedral City Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Cathedral Canyon and Ortega Road.

Details on the crash remain limited.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed a cut-and-rescue was performed on a vehicle to get a patient out.

We have reached out to the Cathedral City police and fire departments for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.