Japan Airlines was hit by a cyberattack, delaying flights during the year-end holiday season

TOKYO (AP) — Japan Airlines has been hit by a cyberattack that caused delays to more than 20 domestic flights, but it managed to restore its systems within hours. The carrier said there was no impact on flight safety. JAL said the problem started Thursday morning when the company’s network connecting internal and external systems began malfunctioning. The airline said the cyberattack delayed 24 domestic flights for more than 30 minutes. JAL temporarily suspended ticket sales for both domestic and international fights scheduled for departure on Thursday but they resumed a few hours later. Experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the vulnerability of Japan’s cybersecurity,

