DAP Health & Borrego Health report possible data privacy breach

DAP Health, along with its subsidiary Borrego Health, reported a possible data privacy breach first detected earlier this year.

The possible breach event dates back to July 22, 2024. Officials said on that day, DAP Health detected suspicious activity in its email environment. DAP Health officials said after the detection, they engaged with a specialized third-party cybersecurity firm and IT personnel to assist with securing the environment and conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event.

The investigation revealed an unauthorized actor accessed and/or acquired certain files and data stored within its email environment.

"DAP Health takes this event very seriously and is providing information about the event, the response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so," reads a news release by DAP Health.

Upon learning this, DAP Health began a time-consuming and detailed reconstruction and review of the data stored in their email environment at the time of this event to understand whose information was affected.

On November 26, DAP Health officials said they identified the people whose sensitive data was included within the impacted data.

According to DAP Health, the following types of information may have been impacted: Name, Address; Phone; Date of Birth; SSN; Patient ID; Medical Records Number; Medical Treatment Location; Medicare/Medicaid Number; Health Insurance Plan/Policy Number; Cost of Medical Treatment/Insurance; Diagnosis/Treatment/Procedure; Medical History / Allergies; Prescription Drugs Taken / Written; Test Results / Images / Vital Signs; Date of Admission/ Treatment; Healthcare Provider Name; Financial Account Number; User ID & Password; License Plate / VIN Vehicle ID; Driver's License Number; Passport Number; and Birth Certificate Number.

Individuals affected will receive a letter from DAP Health. If an individual does not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call DAP Health’s dedicated assistance line, 833-799-4324. The phone line is open between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. This excludes all major U.S. holidays.

DAP Health encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements, explanation of benefits forms, and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer’s credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer’s credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer’s identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a “credit freeze” on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer’s express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent.

However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report.

To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information, depending on whether the request is made online, by phone, or by mail:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver’s license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, DAP Health is reviewing and enhancing its existing policies and procedures related to data privacy to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event.

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; https://www.identitytheft.gov/; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above.

You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud.

Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.