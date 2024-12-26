Inmate dies in custody at Banning jail on Wednesday

Riverside Sheriff's and District Attorney investigators are looking into how a 24-year-old inmate died at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday.

The Riverside Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the inmate, James Hirt of Norco, was involved in a fight with another inmate in a cell. Deputies sprayed pepper spray into the cell to stop the fight, and the two inmates were handcuffed and separated.

The statement continues that Hirt became unresponsive soon after being removed from the cell. Deputies and jail medical staff performed lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived, but Hirt was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of Hirt's death, including the type of injuries or medical emergency he suffered, were not disclosed. Jail records indicate Hirt had been booked at the facility on November 8, and he was due in court on December 30.

This is the second in-custody death at a Riverside County jail in the last week.

Riverside Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail and the Riverside Sheriff's Corrections Central Investigations Unit are handling the investigation. They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Riverside Sheriff's Investigator Scott Anderson or Riverside County District Attorney Investigator JR Ferrer at 951–955–2777.