Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying ‘This is Trump’s America now’
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Court documents show a Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now.” Police say 39-year-old Patrick Thomas Egan was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, in the alleged attack after following the reporter for about 40 miles. Egan’s lawyer was not in the office Friday and hasn’t returned a call seeking comment. The reporter, Ja’Ronn Alex, has told police he thought he was attacked because he is Pacific Islander.