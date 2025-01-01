Fantastic, Warm Weather Kick Starts New Year’s Day for the Coachella Valley

Fair and warmer weather to kick start 2025 in the Coachella Valley! We'll be very nice and pleasant today and Thursday under a high-pressure ridge with weak offshore flow.

The high pressure, building from the south/southeast, will peak on Thursday before shifting eastward toward the Rockies on Friday.

Friday looking like our warmest day of the week with sunny skies and daytime highs around 80 degrees!

As the ridge pushes east, a trough of low pressure will push through the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Winds will remain easterly through Thursday, gusting around or slightly above 30 MPH in and west of passes and canyons.

By Friday, winds will shift to the west, bringing cooler temperatures and the development of onshore flow.

Expect cooler weather and more clouds on Friday and Saturday. A warming trend is forecast for next week as high pressure and offshore flow return, with Santa Ana winds likely to occur by Tuesday or Wednesday.