At least nine big rigs overturn on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit, drivers advised to avoid the area

Dalton Messenger
Updated
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:26 AM

Strong winds have caused at least nine big rigs to overturn on the I-10 near Chiriaco Summit Wednesday morning.

A SIG Alert was issued Wednesday morning, however, that was lifted by 9:15 a.m.

Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said there were no injuries and the trucks were not blocking lanes.

Torres advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to avoid the area between the top of the grade and Chiriaco Summit.

