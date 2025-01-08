At least nine big rigs overturn on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit, drivers advised to avoid the area
Strong winds have caused at least nine big rigs to overturn on the I-10 near Chiriaco Summit Wednesday morning.
A SIG Alert was issued Wednesday morning, however, that was lifted by 9:15 a.m.
Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said there were no injuries and the trucks were not blocking lanes.
Torres advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to avoid the area between the top of the grade and Chiriaco Summit.
