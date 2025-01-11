Skip to Content
Palm Desert businesses hosting donation drive for Los Angeles fire victims Saturday

There will be several local donation drives this weekend collecting supplies for those impacted by the wildfires across Los Angeles County.

LOCAL ASSISTANCE FOR LA FIRE VICTIMS + HOW YOU CAN HELP
  • Mi Cultura in Palm Desert - Saturday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
    • Mi Cultura Peruvian and Colombian Cuisine is located at 44795 San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert

Additional drop-off information

  • Donated items will be taken to L.A. Monday or Tuesday morning.
    • Additional items can be dropped off after the event or on Sunday.
    • Any donation is welcome. No donation is too big or small.
  • Various sized clothing (infant to adult) is needed.
  • In addition to physical donations, monetary contributions can be made at calfirefoundation.org and to the Pasadena Humane Society - give.pasadenahumane.org/fire
