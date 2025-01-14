Armed suspect sentenced to seven years; judge continues sentencing for time to surrender

Manuel Tamayo Valadez, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in jail for the 2020 abduction of a former girlfriend and threatening her at gunpoint.

Valadez was accused of driving the woman around the Coachella Valley and firing a handgun out of the car window. A struggle followed and Valadez crashed the car in Palm Desert.

The judge continued the sentencing for three weeks to give Valadez time to surrender.