Kaiser Permanente steps in to help pet affected by fire in Altadena

Kaiser Permanente was on hand with medical supplies when an evacuee from Altadena needed help for her rescue dog.

The health care company set up an on-site health care clinic for victims of the Eaton fire at the Pasadena Convention Center, which is being used as an evacuation site.

Evacuee Nikki arrived at the Convention Center with her rescue dog Bella, who was very lethargic. A volunteer vet tech at the Center determined Bella was severely dehydrated, and supplies were needed to help save her.

Credit: @kpscal

That's when the Kaiser team stepped in to help - with fluids and all the supplies necessary to provide hydration to Bella.

Credit: @kpscal

Bella immediately showed improvement, and is now back on her paws on the way to a full recovery.