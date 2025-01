Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Indio.

The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. on Avenue 52 and Jackson Street.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters arrived to the scene and reported multiple people were trapped.

"After approximately twenty minutes, firefighters freed 3 patients, who are in moderate condition, and they were transported to local area hospitals," reads a post by CAL FIRE.