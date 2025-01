CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire at a home in Cathedral City.

The fire was reported before 1:00 p.m. on along the 68000 block of Concepcion Drive.

Authorities said it was a garage fire that spread to the attic. The blaze was contained to just one home.

No injuries were reported.

