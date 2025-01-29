Live Coverage: Passenger plane crashes with Blackhawk helicopter near airport outside of Washington D.C.

Watch live coverage below from ABC News

A passenger plane crashed midair with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC.

There are confirmed fatalities from the collision. Several bodies have been pulled from the Potomac River crash site, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the ongoing operation.

So far, no survivors have been rescued from the water, the sources told ABC News.

American Airlines officials said there were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight.

"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts," reads an American Airlines statement.

Two U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that the helicopter involved was a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter. According to a defense official, there were three Army Soldiers aboard the helicopter.

From Heather Chairez, spokesperson for Joint Task Force-National Capital Region:

“We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight. We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump:

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

American Airlines issued a statement on the collision:

"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she is "actively" in contact with authorities regarding the crash.

"My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available," she wrote on X.

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded flights at Reagan National Airport.

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” Reagan National Airport said in a post on social media.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed that an aircraft was down in the river and fireboats are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.