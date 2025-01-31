Anti-DUI patrols planned countywide for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl celebrants planning to consume alcohol or use recreational drugs before, during or after the big game next weekend should stay off Riverside County roads unless they're sober -- or they may face serious consequences, authorities said today.

Saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints are scheduled around Super Bowl 59, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, on Feb. 9.

"Celebrating the big game should never come at the cost of someone's safety,'' Deputy Adrian Martinez said. "By making a plan to get home safely, you're not just protecting yourself, but also your loved ones and everyone else on the road."

Sheriff's operations are planned in multiple locations.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,'' according to an agency statement. "Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive."

The California Highway Patrol will also step up enforcement efforts to nab DUI suspects.

Public safety officials offered these tips to people planning to host Super Bowl parties:

-- ensure guests have a designated driver or can arrange for ride-sharing;

-- serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party;

-- stop serving alcohol before the end of the game's third quarter; and

-- take the keys away from guests showing signs of impairment, then call them a cab or arrange for transportation via Lyft, Uber or other ride services.

Under state law, anyone with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher is considered impaired.

Authorities said penalties for individuals convicted of a DUI offense can include suspension or revocation of driving privileges, steep fines, jail time and prison if there are injuries involved.