“Day without Immigrants:” Locals taking part in nationwide movement

Protestors gathered in Coachella on Monday as part of the "Day without Immigrants" movement.

The national movement is meant to highlight immigrants' role in the economy and protest recent anti-immigration policies from the Trump administration.

“It’s a thought provoking question not just for migrants but those who depend on the services that migrants offer. We’re in the hospitality industry, we’re in the construction business, we’re business owners, we’re cultivating a huge economy. This is to show our representation of what our power and a united force can do and what it would be for that representation.” Erick Lemus, Coachella Valley Immigrant Dignity Coalition

Erick Lemus, with the Coachella Valley Immigrant Dignity Coalition, says the immigrant population is more than just a workforce, but a community.

“Most of these people just want to go to school, want to go to work.. we’re being called criminals, we’re being called so many derogatory terms in terms of what a human being should be. It’s a human issue.” Erick Lemus, Coachella Valley Immigrant Dignity Coalition

He says demonstrations like this will continue until the community is respected and heard. More are expected this week.

