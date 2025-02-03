Family seeks justice after son killed in DUI motorcycle crash

A grieving family is searching for answers after their son, Ryan Provost, was killed in a DUI motorcycle crash.

Provost, 22, lost his life in October in a collision that remains under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believed alcohol was a factor in the crash and arrested the driver.

His mother, Cindy Provost is demanding answers and hoping her son’s story will prevent future tragedies.

"I feel he's getting forgotten," Provost said. "We're still waiting on stuff to happen. We're just unsure what our next moves are with everything. We're at a standstill."

News Channel 3 reached out to CHP and has not yet received an update on the case.

A roadside memorial now marks the place where Provost's life was cut short.

Roy Provost, his father and a local football coach at Desert Hot Springs High School, reflected on the loss.

"There will never be final words ever," Roy said. "We are always going to hold our sons memory and legacy up high."

The Provost family said they will continue to push for awareness and accountability, ensuring that Ryan's memory serves as a reminder of the real consequences of impaired driving.

