Deadly motorcycle crash reported Friday night in Desert Edge

News Channel 3 was following breaking news Friday night - happening in Desert Edge.

Investigators were on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

It was reported off Dillon Road and Desert Crest Avenue.

Investigators on scene confirmed with News Channel 3 that the driver involved in the fatal collision was not hurt but arrested; alcohol reportedly appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The identities of the driver and motorcyclist were not yet released.

