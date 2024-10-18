Deadly motorcycle crash reported Friday night in Desert Edge
News Channel 3 was following breaking news Friday night - happening in Desert Edge.
Investigators were on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.
It was reported off Dillon Road and Desert Crest Avenue.
Investigators on scene confirmed with News Channel 3 that the driver involved in the fatal collision was not hurt but arrested; alcohol reportedly appeared to be a factor in the crash.
The identities of the driver and motorcyclist were not yet released.
