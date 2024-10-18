Skip to Content
News

Deadly motorcycle crash reported Friday night in Desert Edge

By
Updated
today at 12:02 AM
Published 11:31 PM

News Channel 3 was following breaking news Friday night - happening in Desert Edge.

Investigators were on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

It was reported off Dillon Road and Desert Crest Avenue.

Investigators on scene confirmed with News Channel 3 that the driver involved in the fatal collision was not hurt but arrested; alcohol reportedly appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The identities of the driver and motorcyclist were not yet released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this breaking news.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content