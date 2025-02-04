Body found in the Coachella canal, no signs of foul play

THERMAL, Calif (KESQ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Coachella canal Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the canal near 52nd Avenue at around 8:00 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies at the scene confirmed the discovery to News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. As of 11:00 a.m., the person has not been identified.

