Skip to Content
News

Body found in the Coachella canal, no signs of foul play

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 11:25 AM
Published 10:45 AM

THERMAL, Calif (KESQ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Coachella canal Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the canal near 52nd Avenue at around 8:00 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies at the scene confirmed the discovery to News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. As of 11:00 a.m., the person has not been identified.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest details coming up live at Noon.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content