I-10 traffic impacted by deadly multi-vehicle crash near Washington Street

Traffic along Interstate 10 is backed up heading following a deadly multi-vehicle crash near Washington Street.

The crash was reported at around 1:00 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved at least three vehicles, including two big rigs.

CHP Officer Espinosa confirmed one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

There were no details available on possible injuries.

Traffic is impacted on both sides of the freeway, but most heavily heading westbound.

Espinosa said a hard closure is expected to remain in place at the scene for quite some time. There is no word on when the I-10 will reopen. CHP noted at around 1:40 p.m. that traffic was being diverted to Varner Road.

