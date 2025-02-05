Road closures for Tour de Palm Springs Friday and Saturday

City officials released information on temporary street closures that will be in effect on Friday and Saturday for the Tour de Palm Springs.

Road Closures for Vendor Fair:

Palm Canyon Drive from Baristo Road to Tahquitz Canyon Way will be closed from 6 a.m. on Friday, February 7 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 for the Tour de Palm Springs Vendor Fair.

Road Closure for Cycling Event:

Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon will be closed on Saturday, February 8 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate the cycling race.

During these closures, cones will be placed to clearly delineate the cyclists' route through the City streets. Additionally, traffic control officers will be stationed at key intersections, and some officers will be patrolling along the route to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan alternate routes and expect delays during these times. Please see the attached map for detailed information on the affected areas.

We appreciate the community's understanding and cooperation as we come together to support a great cause!

The Route

Tour de Palm Springs begins and ends at Palm Canyon Drive & Tahquitz Canyon Way. Cyclists will peddle east on Tahquitz to El Cielo, south on El Cielo to Dinah Shore and east on Dinah Shore and beyond the City limits. Riders will return through the same route (reversed) on the way to the finish line. Please refer to maps below for detailed information.

For maps of the individual bike routes, visit: https://tourdepalmsprings.com/event-info/routes/