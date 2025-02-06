Coastal Rain, Desert Breezes into the Weekend

Periods of rain for mainly the SoCal coast as we see a series of systems arriving from our pineapple express pattern aiming at the west coast. Overall the Coachella Valley looks dry. Scattered showers are expected through Friday, particularly in the mountains and Inland Empire, with light rain likely reaching the valley floor, though totals will remain minimal. Here in Palm Springs we're only looking at a very slight chance of some rain.

We will however see breezy, westerly winds, particularly in the mountains and across the desert.

Overnight into Friday, there is a higher likelihood of moderate rain along predominately the coastal areas, with some spots possibly seeing up to 0.25 inches per hour. Snow levels will remain really high through Friday before lowering by Friday night. Looking at 7,000-8,000'.



Looking at a break in the weather as dry conditions return for the weekend, with temperatures warming slightly into the 70s for Tour de Palm Springs and Super Bowl Sunday.



However, cooler conditions are expected to return early next week, returning back into the low 70s by mid to late next week.

Another round of precipitation is possible next week, with the potential for an atmospheric river to impact California, though details remain uncertain at this time. Overall, the weekend looks to be pleasant with clear skies and mild temperatures, so fantastic outdoor conditions locally the next few days.