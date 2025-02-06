Inside look at Indio Police Department’s license plate recognition cameras

Indio police will soon have more "Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Recognition" (ALPR) cameras throughout the city after the Indio City Council approved the expansion of the program.

After a unanimous vote in its Wednesday meeting, the council approved adding an additional 27 ALPR cameras, for a total of 72.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with Sergeant Ryan Kitchens, Major Crimes unit detective, to learn more about how the department uses them.

Catch the full report at 11 p.m.