Inside look at Indio Police Department’s license plate recognition cameras

Published 7:25 PM

Indio police will soon have more "Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Recognition" (ALPR) cameras throughout the city after the Indio City Council approved the expansion of the program.

After a unanimous vote in its Wednesday meeting, the council approved adding an additional 27 ALPR cameras, for a total of 72.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with Sergeant Ryan Kitchens, Major Crimes unit detective, to learn more about how the department uses them.

Shay Lawson

